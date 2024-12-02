Lazada rolls out public bug bounty programme

The company started a private bug bounty programme to increase its chances of detecting software vulnerabilities and augment the work of its penetration testing teams, and it recently extended the initiative to a bigger pool of security researchers through a public bug bounty programme.

Teaming up with YesWeHack, a global bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure platform, Lazada is now offering security researchers up to USD 10,000 per bounty, with a focus on data security.

Since the launch of its private bug bounty programme, Lazada has worked with more than 100 ethical hackers to surface vulnerabilities, awarding over $150,000 in bounties to security researchers.