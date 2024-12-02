LayerAI launches VPN for secure and rewarding online experiences

In November 2023, 470 security breaches exposed over 519 million compromised records, contributing to a yearly total of almost 6 billion. The increasing concerns about digital privacy and security underscore the pressing need for protective measures, particularly in the face of AI model reliance on user data and vulnerabilities associated with public Wi-Fi networks and website tracking.











Secure and anonymous browsing in LayerAI Economy App

LayerVPN tackles data interception on public Wi-Fi networks by encrypting internet traffic, offering universal security on all devices. It prioritises seamless adoption, connectivity, and browsing speed without compromising on security. Users entering the LayerAI Economy App through their LayerVPN account can seamlessly earn rewards, acquire Data Capsule NFTs, and engage in the LayerAI social hub. LayerAI emphasises genuine user support through human-centric customer service, swiftly addressing issues for a frictionless online experience.

Additionally, concealing IP addresses ensures user anonymity, mitigating the risks associated with intrusive tracking by websites and apps. Through these protective measures, LayerVPN contributes significantly to creating a more secure online environment, aligning with the imperative need for enhanced digital privacy and defence against threats.





More control for individuals over their own data

LayerAI empowers users with unprecedented control over their data, providing monetisation opportunities. LayerVPN reinforces this empowerment by ensuring enhanced online security while retaining user autonomy. Spearheading a transformative digital journey, LayerAI’s leading ecosystem includes a zkRollup Layer-2 blockchain prioritising universal security.

LayerVPN guarantees a safeguarded online experience, KyotoX serves as an avant-garde DeFi hub, and LayerMarketplace supports various applications, including the exchange of Data Capsule NFTs. Users earn reward tokens for online activities, with the Data Economy App uniquely connecting them to lucrative opportunities, facilitating the monetisation of their data. This holistic approach, encompassing KyotoX’s DeFi capabilities and Layer Marketplace’s NFT transactions, underscores LayerAI’s commitment to user empowerment, security, and community building.

Officials from Layer AI said that as they pioneer AI on Ethereum’s layer-2, LayerAI is reshaping the digital landscape with their community-driven vision. Introducing LayerVPN, they prioritise not only fortifying digital security but also fostering a vibrant user community. Their VPN, ensuring encrypted internet traffic and user anonymity, reflects LayerAI’s dedication to creating a safer, more private, and collectively rewarding online experience.