Law enforcement and security companies join forces to fight ransomware

The aim of the online portal is to provide a helpful online resource for victims of ransomware. Users can find information on what ransomware is, how it works and how to protect themselves. Awareness is key as there are no decryption tools for all existing types of malware available to this day.

The project provides users with tools that may help them recover their data once it has been locked by criminals. In its initial stage, the portal contains four decryption tools for different types of malware, the latest developed in June 2016 for the Shade variant.

Reporting ransomware to law enforcement is very important to help authorities get an overall clearer picture and thereby a greater capacity to mitigate the threat. The ‘No More Ransom’ website also offers to the victims the possibility to report a crime, directly connecting with Europols overview of national reporting mechanisms.

The project has been envisioned as a non-commercial initiative aimed at bringing public and private institutions under the same umbrella. Due to the changing nature of ransomware, with cybercriminals developing new variants on a regular basis, this portal is open to new partners cooperation.