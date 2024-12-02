Law enforcement agencies from 13 countries join No More Ransom project

The new members are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. More law enforcement agencies and private sector organisations are expected to join the programme in the coming months.

Their collaboration will result in more free decryption tools becoming available, helping even more victims to decrypt their devices and unlock their information, and damaging the cybercriminals.

No More Ransom was launched on 25 July 2016, by the Dutch National Police, Europol, Intel Security and Kaspersky Lab, introducing a new level of cooperation between law enforcement and the private sector to fight ransomware together. The project’s objectives are supported by Eurojust and the European Commission, demonstrating the EU’s concern about the growing threat of ransomware.

In order to broaden the audience and improve results even further, the portal is currently being adapted to support different language versions. As a second step, the project will welcome new companies from the private sector as well, after a very high level of interest and countless requests received.