Lanistar taps Jumio's technology for identity verification





Lanistar’s integration of Jumio ID Verification and Jumio Identity Verification will enable the challenger bank to verify online customers by having them first capture a picture of their government-issued ID with a smartphone and then take a corroborating selfie, with certified liveness detection functionality. This process ensures that the user is who they claim to be and physically present during the transaction.

Lanistar will also use Jumio Document Verification during its onboarding process as a quick and easy way to verify customer information through identity documents and secondary documents captured on a smartphone.