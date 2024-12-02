Laboremus Uganda receives funding from DOB Equity and FCA Investments





Laboremus’ platform helps banks and fintechs verify their customers’ identities and onboard them as customers. This alleviates one of the key bottlenecks in providing access to credit for consumers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Laboremus’ SaaS solution combines KYC data, anti-money laundering checks, and customer interaction for onboarding. This allows the industry to serve the unbanked population more cost-effectively, even in the most rural parts of the region.

The investment from DOB and FCAI will enable Laboremus to expand its product offerings by adding new channels and verification services, including ID verification using the government ID registry, customer KYC verification/AML screening against various government registries, and KYC data capture for account opening through WhatsApp, mobile app, and USSD.