LAB Group integrates with IDVerse

LAB Group’s new integration partner, IDVerse, provides advanced ID document verification, incorporating document scanning, fraud assessment, and biometrics, and is trusted by regtech businesses, governments, and global enterprises for borderless and inclusive identity verification.





Identity verification and the LAB Group – IDVerse partnership effect

As per the announcement information, IDVerse’s platform is now integrated with LAB’s customer onboarding solution and injects ID document verification into the digital onboarding journey directly. The integration offers a fully automated solution that verifies new users in a matter of seconds with their face, ID document and smartphone without the burden of human intervention, in more than 220 countries and territories with any ID document.

LAB Group’s new integration partner can scan, recognise, and carry out fraud assessment against any global photo ID, incorporating IDVerse’s Zero Bias AI platform, a generative AI tech that is training deep neural network systems to protect against discrimination based on race, age, and gender, being capable of recognising more of the world’s people and skin tones for increasingly comprehensive and universal access.











Through the direct integration with the IDVerse platform, LAB Group clients looking to deliver digital age verification are provided with an immediate solution. This is directly applicable to customers aiming to meet the requirements of new regulatory reforms surrounding same-day alcohol delivery, with the press release highlighting that the integrated solution is already live in the market, servicing the need for age verification for online same-day liquor orders with a national retailer.

LAB Group has identified broader applications of this technology that can add value in new contexts, particularly for industries affected by the Tranche 2 anti-money laundering (AML) reforms expected to come into force in Australia in the time to come.

Commenting on the announcement, Nick Boudrie, CEO, and co-founder of LAB Group said that they are looking forward to partnering with IDVerse and bringing advanced ID document verification solutions to their customers. LAB Group has previously led strategic integrations with IDVerse to provide fully automated identity and data verification, and they believe that the implementation of a comprehensive integration is set to add ongoing value to a broader array of LAB Group’s customers, as its verification capabilities evolve further. The company is set to support IDVerse’s growth ambitions while jointly serving its customers’ onboarding and verification needs.

Further adding on this, Paul Warren-Tape, GM of APAC at IDVerse expressed excitement regarding LAB Group’s integration of IDVerse’s ID verification services with LAB Verify, stating that as the company can provide reliable authentication across each identity layer, documentation, and point of access, it is mutually beneficial for them to combine platforms into each other’s workflows. The spokesperson further advised that as global awareness of algorithmic bias is growing, they are looking forward to collaborating with LAB Group and aim to be at the forefront of an increasingly inclusive and simplified digital landscape.