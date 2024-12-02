Kyriba rolls out Commodities Risk

The new solution helps treasury and risk managers mitigate rising commodity costs with integrated data, analytics, and connectivity into Kyriba Treasury and Risk Management. The expanded offering gives companies the ability to optimise hedging programmes, reduce price risk, and protect their bottom-line from the impacts of commodity, FX, and interest rate volatility.









Tackling volatility with risk strategies

In a statement, representatives of Kyriba explained that they launched Commodities Risk to support hedging programmes, simplify buying and price setting processes and to deliver a more complete liquidity picture. It is important for the company’s clients to have Commodities, FX, Payments, and Treasury functionality in a single platform to optimise hedging and reduce costs, especially while navigating a volatile market.

Benefits of Kyriba Commodities Risk solution:

Commodity Tracking Features: Exposure management, trade capture and flexible forward-curve modelling;

Financial and Hedge Accounting: Valuations and hedge accounting entries are automated and connect to all general ledgers;

A Single Risk Management Platform: Commodities, FX and Interest Rate Risk are fully integrated with liquidity planning, automated settlements, and bank reconciliations.

Commodities Risk expands Kyriba’s platform to further support corporate treasurers and risk managers to mitigate the impact of rising commodity prices and offer greater defense against pricing headwinds. The Company recently launched its Portfolio VaR Analysis to help companies better tackle currency risk.





More details on Kyriba

Kyriba’s platform connects internal treasury, risk, payment, and working capital applications to vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Based on a secure and scalable SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence, Kyriba enables businesses around the world to maximise growth opportunities, protect against losses from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation.