KYP partners with NeoGames





the partnership supports the continuous and effective management of NeoGames' compliant collaborations and risk profiling.











KYP’s solutions and capabilities

As a real-time third-party risk intelligence platform, KYP offers continuous monitoring, insights, and alerts to provide a full picture of the partners, suppliers, and companies your business relies upon. The company aims to ensure that a business’s financial and reputational risk is safeguarded and managed in an increasingly open and interconnected world. To achieve this, KYP through onboarding and constant monitoring and alerting of third-party companies by connecting to global trusted data sources with its machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) and delivered through analysis of dark web, adverse media, continuous credit scoring, PEPs and sanctions, cyber risk, insolvency checks, linking graph connectivity, automated risk matrix, and simplification of reports.



By leveraging its platform, KYP’s collaborators receive improved efficiencies by reducing manual processes, simplified exception management tools and handling, proactive monitoring partners and TPPs globally, reduced operational time and costs, informed decisioning, continuous business risk monitoring, and enhanced integration and onboarding. Some of the company’s solutions include Open Banking and Open Finance, Merchant Monitoring PSPs and Acquirers, Merchant Monitoring VASP and Crypto Currency, Global Supply Chain Due Diligence, Global Gaming Risk Monitoring, Supplier, Vendor, and Partner Due Diligence, and Invoice Scoring and Security.





More information about NeoGames

NeoGames is a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. The company’s full-service solution merges proprietary technology platforms with the insights required for successful iLottery operations. Additionally, NeoGames’ game studio includes an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that provide an improved player experience. Being a partner to lotteries globally, the company collaborates with its customers to expand its operations and capabilities, offering a solution that intends to enable them to deliver profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

According to NeoGames’ officials, by leveraging KYP’s platform, the company intends to increase its level of risk monitoring and mitigation. NeoGames requires a solution that can deliver real-time comprehensive reports while having transparent audit trails, with it being able to reduce manual operational time. KYP’s automated checks and alerts focus on ensuring that NeoGames aligns with its obligated requirements. Representatives from KYP underlined their enthusiasm over the partnership, with the company’s platform aiming to address the market need for continuous monitoring and proactive alerts to third-party relationships for affiliates, partners, and vendors offering actionable risk intelligence. NeoGames’ vision aligns with KYP’s commitment to providing real-time B2B ongoing fraud, risk, and reputational mitigation.