



Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable businesses to enhance compliance and risk management offerings through the process of integrating AgeChecked’s online age verification capabilities with KYP’s comprehensive and secure due diligence platform.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the KYP x AgeChecked partnership

As regulatory requirements evolve and develop, businesses face increasing pressure to verify customer information, manage risk, as well as ensure compliance. Throughout this initiative, KYP’s partnership with AgeChecked is expected to deliver a streamlined, secure approach to age verification, while also optimising the manner in which companies meet regulatory standards and safeguard their operations and reputation.

At the same time, KYP and AgeChecked will remain committed to supporting businesses and firms in their compliance journeys, while also providing reliable, safe, and effective solutions that mitigate risk and improve operational resilience. As age verification represents a critical step for businesses across a large range of sectors, this strategic deal aims to ensure that they have the needed access to meet the regulatory requirements of the marketspace.

According to the official press release, the partnership also represents a significant step forward for KYP’s strategy of providing a more holistic compliance service to its clients. The integration of AgeChecked’s government-approved age verification capabilities in its global due diligence and risk monitoring platform is set to enable businesses to manage their compliance and risk while also focusing on optimising customer experience.