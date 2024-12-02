KYC Hub rolls out OpsFlow for automated end-to-end onboarding

OpsFlow provides clients with the ability to plug in hundreds of global verification types through workflow and intelligent automation including Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This capability means the solution can handle different use cases and industries with ease using no-code integration. Industries that can benefit from this include retail, digital, commercial and industrial banking, gaming, real estate, crypto, financial services, payments and investment, and asset management.

Company officials sated that they’re happy to bring their end-to-end single solution for onboarding to the market. They have repeatedly heard from firms across a number of industries that they currently struggle with managing multiple onboarding systems that create a multitude of inefficiencies. Their no-code solution is truly end-to-end and helps eliminate these inefficiencies.











The inner workings of the new solution

With the use of intelligent automation, OpsFlow enables users to configure onboarding workflows based on low- to high-risk profiles as well as different verification types while making it possible to onboard and monitor both individuals and legal entities in a single system. This means clients have a smoother and quicker onboarding experience.

The highly configurable onboarding solution enables firms to create bespoke workflows through RPA with 180 dynamic risk factors updating in real-time. This ensures that, even during the onboarding process, changes in factors impacting risk profiles are not missed providing greater protection for a broad set of financial institutions and businesses.





More information on KYC Hub

KYC Hub simplifies identity and business verification and AML compliance. No matter what one does, KYC Hub's integrated set of tools make compliance seamless, automated, and cost-effective.

The company also provides AML transaction monitoring solution to capture suspicious activities based on the various regulatory acts. Its AML transaction solution offers PEP & sanctions screening, blacklist screening, and customer profiling features.

The company strives to make knowing one’s customer and complying with anti-money laundering directives an easy process. Its suite of tools are designed to make this not just accurate and seamless, but a process that creates new opportunities by knowing one’s customers and serving them well.