Kvanto launches Merchant Protection Interface SCA Solution

The Kvanto MPI solution is a service, which can be called from anywhere. In practice, this service will be executed in the payment window, and approval/decline will also be executed in the payment window.

Day-to-day operation of an MPI transaction starts with checking, if the merchant and/or the card issuer is enrolled into this 2-phase authentication method process. For now, it is only Kvanto-merchants who can use this service but soon it will be expanded to other acquires/merchants as well. The process has started with several acquirers.

Within the MPI solution some additional fraud or filtering screening has been added to provide different levels of acceptance for example restrict on geographical issues. Merchants can then decide if these transactions, which will be flagged as ‘maybe’, should be approved or declined.

The module can add verifying of user by name and e-mail address by standardised verification-lookup-services, with more options.

Kvanto MPI Solution is a part of Kvanto’s payment platform which contains new solutions and services within the payment industry.