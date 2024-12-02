Krysanec Trojan malware threatens Google Android

Krysanec infects Android devices by masquerading as legitimate applications, and even displays dubious credentials of its creators, to trick Android smartphone users into downloading the application, post which the Trojan opens backdoors for hackers to remotely gain access to user data.

Once on a host device, Krysanec allows its creators to add extra functionality in the form of additional plug-in modules that can potentially upgrade the existing basic malware capabilities of Krysanec.

The additional plug-ins, once executed and installed within the infected Android device, could allow the hackers to record audio via the device’s microphone, tap into the user’s text messages or contacts list, send text messages and even detect the user’s location with the help of the host Android device’s GPS functionality.