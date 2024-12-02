Kroll rolls out Know Your Customer tool for businesses

The tool is designed to support the onboarding and KYC workflow processes for compliance professionals. Kroll Business Connect offers a collaborative environment for users, where tasks, communications and document sharing are consolidated into a single cloud-based platform.

Kroll Business Connect allows users to set up automatic task reminders and notifications. The tool has been designed so that all KYC processes are centralised in one place, giving compliance professionals the ability to manage projects, communicate with clients and stakeholders, etc.

The service will integrate with any compliance software or CRM system via APIs, meaning current systems don’t need to be replaced.