KPMG launches cyber security app in India

The app is called Cyber Kare and is a toolkit designed for assessment to be performed by senior management and CxOs, and provides a quantitative output depicting organisations current positioning with respect to cyber risk exposure (CEI - Cyber Exposure Index) and cyber security preparedness (CPI - Cyber Preparedness Index).

Malcolm Marshall, partner and global head on cybersecurity at KPMG, said organisations have started to pay more attention to cyber risk and they need to make sure they have the right skills and knowledge and treat it as a broader business risk that impacts the organization beyond IT in areas such as new product and service development.

A cybercrime survey conducted by KPMG in India in 2015, reveals that 72% of organisations were subjected to cyber security attacks and 65% of these attackers were driven to make financial gains. The survey also highlights that 64% of these attacks are targeted to directors and senior management.