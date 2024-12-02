



KPMG is a global network of independent professional services firms that offers Audit, Tax, and Advisory services. Operating under the brand name "KPMG," the member firms of KPMG International Limited provide services in 142 countries and territories. Each firm is a separate legal entity responsible for its obligations and liabilities.

This partnership represents an important shift from traditional compliance systems to cohesive, intelligent platforms that add value to organisations. Unlike other systems that require businesses to manage multiple disconnected tools, the Confide Platform integrates Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) functions into a single, user-friendly interface.

The Confide Platform acts as a comprehensive workflow and case management system that supports an organisation's entire compliance program, addressing various issues from whistleblowing to fraud and third-party risks.

This collaboration acknowledges that technology needs proper implementation to unlock its potential. Whether for enterprises merging various programs into one system or for startups establishing trust with customers and investors right from the start, the modular design of the Confide Platform enables businesses to develop tailored compliance strategies that address their own requirements.

Other partnerships from Confide Platform

In August 2024, Global PSSL partnered with Confide Platform in a bid to strengthen governance in sustainable finance, to facilitate secure, anonymous reporting and boost transparency.

The Global Principles for Sustainable Securities Lending Community Interest Company (Global PSSL CIC) joined forces with the Confide Platform to transform internal accountability and governance within the realm of sustainable finance. Through this collaboration, the Global PSSL Secretariat harnessed the power of the Confide Platform to ensure that grievances and internal conflicts were resolved confidentially and efficiently.

Global PSSL planned to extend this service to its broader network, aiming to increase securities finance and promote sustainable multi-currency cash through its 3P Transparency initiative.