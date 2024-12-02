KPMG in Canada is expanding its Identity and Access Management service offering with the acquisition of Calgary-based IMagosoft, an identity management solution provider.











KPMG officials noted the rising threat to hybrid workforces by cybercriminals, leading to increased adoption of identity solutions. Organisations seek KPMG's support to enhance security, employee and customer experiences, and reduce friction. To meet this demand, they welcomed IMagosoft's team.

Additionally, KPMG emphasised the growing importance of Identity and Access Management (IAM) for Canadian organisations. Cybercriminals aim to steal user identities and credentials, posing significant financial and reputational risks. Finding the right balance between security, operational efficiency, and user experience remains a challenge for most organizations.

IMagosoft co-founders and their team officially joined KPMG on 26 September 2023. Specialising in IAM, they co-founded the company in 2016 and have a track record of helping their clients in Canada and the US with services ranging from programme design, software implementation, product customisation and upgrades, and cloud computing solutions to mapping IAM functions to compliance requirements and identity governance and administration.

KPMG has more than 30 cybersecurity partners and 300 cybersecurity specialists across Canada.





KPMG is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. They provide consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by their core values of integrity, excellence, courage, together, for better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients.

The company is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.