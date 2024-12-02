KPMG and Quantexa announce fraud prevention collaboration

KPMG will deliver Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) software to enable clients to make use of their data assets to combat against international financial crimewave.

Reportedly, CDI ‘solves the issue’ for managing disparate data in Financial Services. Quantexa said by placing data in context with CDI’s approach, customers can ‘reveal and understand’ previously hidden risk in the real-world relationships between people, places, and organisations.

The software will uncover patterns, so data scientists and investigators can make decisions to navigate their organisations through changes and situations which can increase risk. According to Quantexa, this collaboration will help customers improve operational business decision making, minimise client risk and ensure compliance.