Kount's fraud prevention solution selected by GNC for omnichannel growth strategy

Kount’s AI-driven fraud prevention solution enables customers to set risk thresholds in order to facilitate approval rates, reduce fraud losses, and lower operational costs. GNC is implementing a customer-centric experience across all retail channels and locations, such as expanding online access to more products, providing options to buy online and pick up in-store, and ship-to-store options. As such, in a bit to assist in these efforts, the global health and wellness retailer conducted a competitive analysis. This determined them to pick Kount’s agile, advanced digital fraud prevention solution.

The company’s next-generation AI uses supervised machine learning to consider historic data, and unsupervised machine learning to detect linkages and anomalies on a more scalable basis than human judgment alone. Kount’s AI solution and GNC’s customisable controls will help the retailer achieve its financial goals.