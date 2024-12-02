Kount's Email First Seen capabilities revealed as part of its Identity Trust Global Network

Previously, the fraud prevention solution company unveiled its Identity Trust Global Network, which includes fraud and trust signals from more than half a billion email addresses, 32 billion interactions, and 17.5 billion devices reviewed annually, across more than 75 industries and over 50 payment providers and card networks.

Via the Email First Seen, customers are enabled to see the age of an email that appears in an interaction, thus they are allowed to determine identity trust in quick and accurate way. The solution is immediately available at no cost to Kount customers, and it is native to the Kount platform, allowing the information to be accessible in real time to inform fraud and trust decisions.