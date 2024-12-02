Kount to offer Artificial Intelligence services

Kount has employed AI and machine learning techniques to help merchants detect and prevent fraudulent activity as it occurs in real-time. By anonymizing data received from transactions, Kount customers benefit from machine learning expertise and other technologies used in fraud identification and prevention.

Kount AI Services include machine learning rules review, custom data review, platform performance analysis and Data Orchestration Hub analysis and implementation.

Kount includes system identification, data collection, credential verification, payment fraud control and risk analysis all in the same tool, providing merchants with a complete fraud prevention and management system.