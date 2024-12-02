Kount to bring fraud protection to Stuzo Open Commerce Platform

Kount has become a preferred fraud protection partner for Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite and for custom commerce, loyalty, and mobile storefront software built by Stuzo’s enterprise Managed Software Services team.

Stuzo and Kount partnered to bring Kount’s AI-driven fraud prevention solution, offering protection and enabling seamless customer experiences, to everyday spend retailers, such as Convenience and Fuel, Restaurant/QSR, Grocery, Dollar, and Health and Wellness.

According to Kount research, 58% of businesses are investing in improving the customer experience, but only 34% are anticipating emerging fraud. This partnership helps retailers scale their digital innovations while protecting them from fraud.