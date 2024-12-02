Kount teams up with Ethoca for dispute management

As such, Ethoca Alerts and Consumer Clarity are being delivered as part of the Kount Dispute and Chargeback Management Solution, a comprehensive, post-authorisation solution that integrates best-in-class fraud and customer dispute alert systems with in-depth transaction details and AI-driven fraud prevention. By enabling integration with Ethoca Alerts and Consumer Clarity, as well as providing access to existing partnerships, Kount's Dispute and Chargeback Management Solution can further deliver true end-to-end chargeback protection.

Consumer Clarity provides merchant and purchase information, including easy-to-recognise merchant names and logos, purchase location details, and itemised digital receipts to cardholders and financial institution call centre and back-office staff, thereby eliminating transaction confusion. Via their agreement, the companies help merchants to:

Connect directly with customers to resolve disputes, rather than through the expensive and time-consuming chargeback process.

Provide a greater level of purchase information that helps to reduce 'friendly fraud' caused by transaction confusion.

Increase brand presence in customers trusted digital banking applications by embedding logos, contact information and more.

Ethoca Alerts enables merchants to identify and resolve customer disputes via near real-time communication with the customer's issuing bank – instead of weeks later via the typical chargeback process. Businesses receive notifications through the Kount dashboard that combines multiple forms of alerts from various card issuers with unique Kount dispute management tools. By leveraging Ethoca Alerts via the Dispute and Chargeback Management Solution, merchants can: