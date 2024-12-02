Kount stops account takeover fraud with its first adaptive protection solution





With this initiative, companies now have access to a unified and customisable solution to combat malicious logins and bots, credential stuffing, and brute force attacks, while also enabling personalised customer experiences through an adaptive friction model.

Kount Control is comprised of three layers: protection, policy and customisation, and reporting and data presentation. The protection layer evaluates user behaviour, device, and network anomalies to detect high-risk, anomalous login activity such as bots, credential stuffing, and brute force attacks. In the policy and customisation layer, Kount Control provides the capability to customise user experiences and reduce friction by identifying and segmenting users based on common characteristics, such as VIP users or trial users. The reporting and data layer provides login trend data that includes device and IP information, both of which are often not available to fraud teams.