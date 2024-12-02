Kount, Snowflake partner to deliver actionable customer insights for ecommerce providers

According to the press release, the new product, called Data on Demand, is the industry’s first private data warehouse enriched with insights from Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning. Hosted by Kount and fueled by Snowflake, Data on Demand gives enterprises the ability to proactively employ data to increase revenue opportunities via customised upsell, cross-sell, and downsell initiatives. Businesses can use Data on Demand to reduce friction, discover omnichannel customer behaviour, and evaluate fraud prevention initiatives.

Moreover, Data on Demand empowers businesses to easily combine all their company data with additional insights to gain deep analysis, access personalised reporting, and create custom machine learning models. Besides device, location, and decision data, insights in Data on Demand can include:

customer-collected payment details;

data from Kount’s user-defined fields;

data from triggered rules, reviews, and outcomes.

Additionally, Kount’s Data on Demand is built on Snowflake. Snowflake’s platform requires near-zero maintenance and separates compute from storage to enable businesses to manipulate high volumes of data in the cloud with near-zero performance, concurrency or scale limitations.

Furthermore, Snowflake Data Marketplace uses secure data sharing technology to provide a single source of truth for data from across an organisation's ecosystem, which can be combined with additional data sources for even deeper insights.