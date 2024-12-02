Kount rolls out new bot detection tool

Event-Based Bot Detection is meant to advance beyond network- and device-based solutions, such as content delivery networks (CDNs) and web application firewalls (WAFs), which protect IT infrastructure against many malicious bots. Kount’s new solution delivers event-specific protection for all events across the digital customer journey, including at account creation, login, coupon or loyalty point redemption, and payment.

It can identify good and malicious bots, provide the ability to analyse and classify questionable bots, and enable customised responses with the power to adapt policies within minutes based on the bot’s behaviour and the desired business outcome.







