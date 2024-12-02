Kount rolls out Kount Central to combat fraud

The newly launched tool is designed to integrate with online payment processors such as acquirers, payment service providers, hosted pay pages and payment gateways, enabling each to help all their merchants reduce the negative effects of fraud.

The Kount Central solution requires a single integration with the payment processor. The service has three main modules including Kount Central Enterprise, Kount Central Fraud Manager and Kount Central Portfolio Manager.

Kount is an all-in-one SaaS platform which enhances fraud detection and enables online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed hundreds of millions of transactions and provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places.

