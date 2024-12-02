Kount reveals new features with its Identity Trust Global Network

With this, the company is flipping the script on fraud management from just blocking bad transactions to empowering organisations to unlock previously untapped revenue streams through delivering personalised user experiences. Moreover, Identity Trust brings the ability to establish a real-time level of trust for each identity behind every interaction, including payments, account creation, and login events.

Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network provides adaptive fraud prevention through AI that links identity trust data. The company’s solution uses unsupervised and supervised ML, and delivers accurate identity trust decisions in milliseconds, customised to the business’ ideal outcomes. In addition, the User Experience Engine enables automated decisions and reduces manual reviews, while also allowing the flexibility and control to refine policies that result in higher sales conversion, more customer retention, and help build brand reputation. Kount’s self-service analytics provide in-depth insight into customer behaviour and trends to detect complex fraud and segment a customer base to personalise user experiences and model potential outcomes.

With Kount’s Identity Trust Global Network, companies report achieving the following: