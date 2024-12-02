Kount reveals ecommerce and fraud trend tracker

With this initiative, Kount is helping businesses to monitor trends including changes in online transactions by industry, shifts in ecommerce models such as expedited shipping requests, and fraud threats related to each of these findings. The data comes from the Identity Trust Global Network, which is comprised of 32 billion interactions annually across 6,500 customers worldwide.

Findings show industries including home office supplies, electronics, crafts, and gaming have seen increases in digital transaction volumes. Kount observed a 183% growth in mid-March for expedited shipping requests. At the same time, transaction data shows there is also a growth in Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) requests, as well as ship-from-store orders. Moreover Kount data shows:

Sales for home office furniture and electronics increased 54% week to week in mid-March;

Wellness and vitamins sales increased 43% during the same period with the heightened focus on public health;

Kount’s data shows in early March, hand sanitisers and toilet paper rocketed up 1244% and 145% respectively;

Gaming and wireless streaming sales are up 61% in March, however that’s eclipsed by the 113% increase in online sales of crafts and wine delivery;

Digital ordering has become more popular at quick service restaurants.

The weekly data tracker also includes emerging fraud trends to monitor such as account takeover, retail arbitrage, and friendly fraud. Kount protects against fraud and chargebacks for more than 6,500 online businesses across every industry and geography, helping them to accelerate ecommerce through AI-driven fraud prevention.