Kount releases BOOSTTM Technology to fight fraud using AI

BOOST Technology, now available in beta, aggregates millions of transactions and their outcomes, including approvals, chargebacks, refunds, and reviews. The technology is designed specifically to weigh the risk of fraud against the value of each unique customer and help to identify legitimate transactions from fraudulent ones. The machine learning featured at the core of BOOST works out-of-the-box, evolving and improving its algorithm as it builds a unique picture of each merchant’s business.

BOOST Technology’s supervised AI/machine learning also includes an ensemble classifier with 250 models, generating a Safety Rating that indicates the legitimacy of a transaction relative to all total transactions passed through Kount. The models are designed to identify unique signatures of fraud, as merchants’ decisions, past transactions and various fraud patterns emerge. This functionality adds zero time to the transaction review process, maintaining Kount’s current response time of roughly 250 milliseconds.

The Safety Rating is applied to every transaction running through the Kount platform, taking advantage of the billions of data points available through their global network. The demonstrably clear Safety Rating will be available in Kount’s comprehensive rules engine, Auto Agent functionality, business intelligence reporting, and case management features.