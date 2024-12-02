Kount receives device identification patent

The patent describes a method of collecting data from an online device. The data is then used to uniquely identify the device and create a device fingerprint. The data and fingerprint may then be used for fraud prevention or marketing efforts. The patent is applicable to all internet connected devices. It also has claims specific to mobile communication devices, gaming systems, televisions and even vehicles.

This is the third patent granted to Kount in 2014, with additional patents expected before the close of the year.

Kount is an all-in-one SaaS platform which enhances fraud detection and enables online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed hundreds of millions of transactions and provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places.

In recent news, Kount and the game-based storytelling company PonyWolf, have joined forces for the release of the mobile phone game Fraud Tycoon, which aims at educating everyone about the tools and techniques fraudsters use to commit crimes that impact businesses, consumers and the economy.