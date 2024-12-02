Kount receives approval for online gaming fraud prevention

The approval means Kount will be able to provide fraud prevention services to the online gaming market.

According to the December 2014 report from the UNLV Center for Gaming Research, online gaming is forecasted to garner more than USD 130 million in annual revenues in the US, a small fraction of overall gaming revenues but growing at a steady pace.

Kount is an all-in-one SaaS platform which enhances fraud detection and enables online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed hundreds of millions of transactions and provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places.