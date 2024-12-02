Kount launches fraud protection suite for payments ecosystem

Kount Central was developed to protect both the payment service provider and their entire merchant portfolio. The solution offers a fraud mitigation suite so online payment providers can offer fraud protection to a subset of online merchants or to their entire portfolio.

The solution also monitors for changes in risk profile and protects the processor from account abuse. It is also suited for SMB merchants who want to monitor and manage their own fraud and risk thresholds.

Kount includes system identification, data collection, credential verification, payment fraud control and risk analysis all in the same tool, providing merchants with a complete fraud prevention and management system.