Kount Joins Adobe Exchange to offer fraud prevention to Magento ecommerce providers

This will enable Magento customers to have access to fraud prevention and account takeover protection. The collaboration will help businesses to protect against payments fraud, chargebacks, and disputes, while enabling businesses to accept more good orders and increase revenue.

Magento customers can install and configure the Kount extension in less than an hour to access automated, real-time order decisioning and immediately gain built-in, comprehensive fraud prevention, order status notifications, and inventory management for their store.

In addition to Kount’s AI and Identity Trust Global Network, Kount’s extension for Magento delivers the full power of:

risk-scoring: Kount’s adaptive AI networks trust and risk signals from more than 32 billion annual interactions to gauge risk accurately and in real time;

known and emerging fraud detection: Kount platform uses both supervised and unsupervised machine learning models to identify and stop fraud in milliseconds;

policy customization and optimization: Kount enables companies to create, edit, and test business policies to fine-tune protection and customize outcomes;

risk-free automation: Automated, real-time decisions based on data from the largest network of trust and risk signals allow businesses to expand confidently and without risk;

case management: The at-a-glance case management tool accelerates the review process with simple scoring and easy access to critical data for more accurate decisioning;

analytics: Reporting and analytics on both macro trends and individual transactions allows businesses to stop fraud, reduce friction, and improve experiences for good customers.