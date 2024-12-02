Kount is fully compliant with the EU-US Privacy Shield

Kount’s full compliance with the Privacy Shield demonstrates the business’s commitment to securing and protecting customer data on a global scale.

Kount’s anti-fraud solutions, such as Kount Complete, analyses millions of data points surrounding consumer transactions from both the EU and US to provide an accurate risk of fraud prediction, whilst ensuring that this data is protected under Privacy Shield regulations.

The Privacy Shield is based on a number of updated key principles in order to align with EU regulations such as: strong obligations on companies handling data, clear safeguards and transparency obligations on US government access, effective protection of individual rights and an annual joint review mechanism.

Kount includes system identification, data collection, credential verification, payment fraud control and risk analysis all in the same tool, providing merchants with a complete fraud prevention and management system.