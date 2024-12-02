Kount integrates with Verifi, announces Near Real-Time Chargeback Prevention solution

Verifi’s PREVENT and RESOLVE solutions enable businesses to manage disputes at the pre-dispute stage, helping prevent chargebacks from ever happening, while Verifi’s INFORM solution provides dispute and fraud notifications. Integrating Verifi’s dispute management solutions will enable Kount’s fraud prevention and digital identity platform to provide businesses near real-time payment protection without costly integration for multiple services.

Through this integration, Kount will be able to provide Verifi’s post-transaction protection to businesses. Businesses will also benefit from Kount’s expanded portfolio by deflecting invalid disputes, preventing friendly fraud, providing dispute resolution in near real time, and receiving notifications to prevent future disputes and fraud.

Leveraging Kount’s portfolio of services, expanded by Verifi’s solutions, clients can expect to see 5x return on investment in protection against friendly fraud and loss of valid sales, as well as chargeback prevention.