Kount integrates with Chargebacks911 to help merchants beat fraud

The partnership aims to integrate Kount Complete with Chargebacks911, and it will provide a solution for both third-party fraud prevention and back-end friendly fraud. Thus, helping Kount and Chargebacks911’s joint merchant customers eliminate the damaging, costly impact of fraud and chargebacks.

Merchants’ chargeback-related expenses increased in 2016 and are expected to double in 2017, demonstrating the need for services tailored to mitigating these charges. Kount and Chargebacks911 are proud to be on the cutting edge of such technology, protecting merchants against “friendly fraud” while subsequently enabling customers to boost bottom lines and grow their business.