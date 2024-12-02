Kount integrates Emailage solution to stop fraudsters in their track

E-mail addresses are universal data points that are already collected during most transactions and, sometimes, the only data point available to a merchant. Yet even with this limited information, Emailage can provide fraud risk assessment using the e-mail address as the key data element to identify transactional risk and streamline transaction approvals.

The combined solution leverages a global consortium of data across all industries and utilizes powerful machine learning methods to interpret the key elements and characteristics of a fraudulent transaction.

Kount simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s turnkey fraud platform is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before.

Emailage delivers an intelligent risk score that is derived from reputation far beyond a black list or simple validation check. The company uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms that evolve with new fraud trends to provide real time alerts of risky transactions.