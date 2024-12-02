Kount, BehavioSec to deliver biometrics solutions across the globe

As part of the alliance, behavioural biometric technology has been integrated into Kount’s comprehensive fraud management platform to help online merchants reduce losses associated with fraud. BehavioSec is a behavioural biometric technology company that deploys continuous machine learning, which authenticates users of apps and other interactive technology based not on what they do, but on how they do it.

This behavioural biometric technology, now adopted by Kount, can verify and confirm a user’s identity by monitoring how they naturally interact with their device - through mouse movements, keystroke dynamics, and other behaviours - delivering instant identity verification, without affecting the user experience.