Kount announces two new US Patents for online user verification

The first patent, ‘Collecting Information Regarding Consumer Click-Through Traffic’, enables the collection of context information about users’ click-through traffic and device use. This technology is difficult to block and allows merchants to collect contextual and behavioral information about their customers.

The second patent, ‘Authenticating Users for Accurate Online Audience Management’, covers a method that analyzes customer behavior based on multiple transactions and authenticates users based on their activity. User activity can be used to verify legitimate users and ensure no fraudulent identities are being used.

Kount includes system identification, data collection, credential verification, payment fraud control and risk analysis all in the same tool, providing merchants with a complete fraud prevention and management system.