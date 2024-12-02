Kount announces integration with Whitepages Pro

Kount’s Data Orchestration Hub will now include Whitepages Pro’s data from their Identity Graph, enhancing merchants’ ability to fight fraud through Kount’s fraud solution platform. The Whitepages Pro integration is now available to all users of the Kount Complete fraud mitigation platform, following successful beta tests with a number of merchants. Through the integration, merchants now have an automated, all-in-one fraud prevention solution that combines Kount’s patented technology and machine learning techniques with Whitepages Pro’s source of identity information.

Whitepages Pro offers global identity verification data and tools to help companies recognize legitimate customers. With a single Identity Check query, Kount clients can conduct up to five different searches across five billion global contact records in the Whitepages Identity Graph, where over a million new linkages among people, addresses, emails, phones, and IPs are created daily.