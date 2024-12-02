Kount and PonyWolf to develop educational storytelling puzzle game for users on fraud

Don Bush, VP of Marketing at Kount, informs that Fraud Tycoon is to raise awareness among citizens that criminals take advantage of their weaknesses in dealing with fraud. Therefore, the game educates them about the mindset of a typical criminal and how to guard against such a mindset in order to diminish criminal rates.



Using puzzle-based gameplay, Fraud Tycoon takes users behind the scenes of criminal organizations that prey on online businesses that have vulnerable security. The game asks players to step into the shoes of a criminal and compete for the fake currency Bytecash to purchase stolen credit cards and actual fraud-enabling tools to build their criminal enterprise.

Michael Wilson, PonyWolf President and former Independent Games Festival Finalist states that the array of tools, personal and financial information have a direct relation to game mechanics available for mobile games. Fraud Tycoon has been designed to reveal the hidden story of how a security breach is monetized without making it a training tool – and part of that is highlighting the addictive nature of risk and reward, Wilson expostulates.



As the trade association representing the UK video game industry with 250 members including the likes of Jagex, King and Rebellion, TIGA knows that gaming is important business. Fraud Tycoon is free-of-charge, with no in-app purchases or ads, through a sponsorship by Kount.

Kount is an all-in-one SaaS platform which enhances fraud detection and enables online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed hundreds of millions of transactions and provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places.