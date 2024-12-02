Kount and Ethoca join forces to help merchants fight fraud

Following the alliance with Ethoca, Kount will be able to offer merchant customers worldwide an additional, complementary service with Ethoca Alerts. These alerts provide a safeguard to catch fraud that has already been confirmed between the card issuing bank and the cardholder. Card issuers and credit unions on Ethoca’s global network send confirmed fraud and customer dispute data to Ethoca. Ethoca then sends this data to merchants in the form of alerts. Ethoca Alerts acts as an extra layer of protection that catches fraud post authorization and/or settlement.

With the increasing frequency of data breaches and online security threats, many ecommerce merchants are tightening their fraud tools to stop as much fraud as possible, but that often results in too many good orders that are wrongly rejected and result in lost revenue.

Ethoca is a global provider of a collaboration-based network and technology solutions that enable online merchants and card issuers to work together to stop fraud, accept more transactions and increase revenue.

Kount is an all-in-one SaaS platform which enhances fraud detection and enables online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed hundreds of millions of transactions and provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places.

