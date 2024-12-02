Kotak Mahindra Bank launches Video KYC





Kotak launched this initiative on a pilot basis for a zero-contact customer onboarding on its digital banking platform Kotak 811, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Verdict, the move is in line with Kotak’s digital-first strategy to provide customers with a fully-digital and paperless account opening.

Using the Video KYC feature, customers can submit their KYC documents and signature via a video call with the bank. This eliminates the need for a branch visit, sharing of physical documents or submitting biometric verification to open an account.

Upon completion of the Video KYC, customers will receive full-fledged savings account with no restrictions on deposits and account balances.