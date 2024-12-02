Koscom SignKorea selects Trustonic to enable secure authentication services

Koscom SignKorea is building a ‘United Authentication Platform’ to streamline and secure online authentication for end users of services from security companies, banks and credit card issuers. As part of this project, Trustonic will secure its national public key infrastructure (PKI) certificates on devices.

Trustonic’s Application Protection and Secured Platform solutions ensure that Koscom certificates are protected. Where Trustonic’s TEE hardware device security is present, certificates will be stored in the isolated area, making it immune to all software threats.

Trustonic is a joint venture with a mission to protect people’s digital lives by enabling security on all smart connected devices and associated services and applications.