Korean startup unveils a solution for safer online credit card use

The technology, called Virtual One Time Code (VOTC) creates virtual numbers that cannot be duplicated for more than 1 million uses. The company said the number recognizes the cardholder every time without any network connection.

SSenStone develops authentication solutions and its FIDO-certified platform, called StonePASS, has been widely adopted by Korea-based financial and public organizations. The company aims to supply the solution to card issuers or card companies and charge them licensing fees on each card account, while seeking a strategic alliance with online payment service providers and security companies to create a new business model based on revenue sharing.