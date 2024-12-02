Korean bank adopts fingerprint authentication for mobile app

Previously, KEB Hana customers had to download digital certificates and then punch in their passcodes every time they wanted to confirm transactions using the app, but now they can use fingerprint scans to authorize most mobile transactions, including e-transfers and even loan registration. The system still requires users to enter security numbers from their cards or one-time passwords, but the fingerprint scan is thought to offer a considerable upgrade in user convenience.

While many other banks around the world have also been keen to take advantage of the fingerprint scanners found on increasing numbers of smartphones, KEB Hana’s new solution is notably FIDO Certified.