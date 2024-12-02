Korean association to develop FIDO technology with biometric methods

After finalizing the work by November 2015, KISA plans to test-operate the service by the end of 2015 through local major online shopping malls, online payment service providers, credit card companies, and related organizations.

FIDO technology is the convergence of biometrics and PKI technologies, and it enables people to make a payment using a finger-recognition method without entering passwords. KISA aims to make simple payment technology with upgraded security by linking relatively secure PKI.

With smartphone makers launching new models equipped with finger-recognition devices, there are growing anticipations that in financial technology services like e-commerce and financial transactions, the development of simple certification services where FIDO and PKI are linked will gain momentum.