Kony, Daon help banks to deliver biometric authentication apps

Daon will bring digital features to Kony’s digital application platform. The capabilities include device cryptography and biometric authentication leveraging Daon’s IdentityX platform. The company’s platform boosts businesses’ authentication process by delivering a level of multi-factor authentication.

Kony, a cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions company, supports organizations in delivering various mobile apps across an array of devices and systems.

Daon is a biometrics and identity assurance software company creating and integrating biometric identity assurance systems such as facial recognition, voice recognition, fingerprints, retina scans, and vein patterns to verify a person’s identity.