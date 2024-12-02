Konga adds bank verification number to e-payment transaction

In order to make online transaction more secure, KongaPay utilises One Time Password, OTP culled from the user’s bank verification number (BVN) to authenticate transactions.

Through a partnership with Nigerian banks, KongaPay has removed the uncertainties customers associate with pre-paying for goods and services they are yet to receive. The online payment platform allows customers pay for their orders without using debit cards or having access to the internet, thereby reducing their dependence on payment on delivery and restores trust among users.

What the shopper is required to do to register on KongaPay, is to select his or her bank, enter his or her name, account number and date of birth and then finish registration by using the code sent via SMS to the individual’s registered mobile number. This code will be used to authorize his or her transactions anytime the user shops on Konga.com.